Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter of play at Ford Field is in the books, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Detroit Lions by a score of 6-0.

The Vikings got the football first in this one, as the Lions won the toss and deferred to the second half. Minnesota got the ball just over midfield, but wound up having to punt it away after a short pass to Adam Thielen came up short. . .of the line of scrimmage. Thielen was also injured on the play, so we’ll have to keep an eye on his status.

The Lions then picked up a first down, and soon after found themselves looking at 4th-and-1 from their own 41-yard line. Dan Campbell elected to go for it, and the Vikings’ defense stood tall and got the stop! Unfortunately, the Vikings could only turn it into a field goal, as Greg Joseph connected from 41 yards out to give the Vikings the first points of the game, 3-0.

The Lions went three-and-out on their next possession, thanks to a sack of Jared Goff by D.J. Wonnum. Minnesota took over at their own 35-yard line, and pushed into a goal-to-go situation once again. However, they again had to settle for a field goal attempt, this one a 31-yarder from Joseph that split the uprights to make it 6-0.

As we move to the second quarter, the Lions are looking at a 1st-and-10 from their own 48-yard line.

We’ve made it through the first quarter in Detroit, with the Vikings leading the Lions by a score of 6-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!