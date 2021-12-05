Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

The NFC North matchup has reached halftime, and the Detroit Lions put on a show in the second quarter, as they lead the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 20-6.

The Lions started the quarter with a big play, as Jared Goff found T.J. Hockenson for a big chunk of yards, and a penalty on Xavier Woods put the ball at the Vikings’ 13-yard line. Goff and Hockenson connected again two plays later, as they got a 9-yard connection for a touchdown. The extra point was good, and just like that the Vikings found themselves trailing by a score of 7-6.

Kene Nwangwu did his thing on the ensuing kickoff, returning the ball to near midfield. The Vikings once again moved the ball, but then Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and was sacked by Charles Harris, fumbling the football away with Detroit recovering it.

The Lions took advantage just three plays later, as Goff connected with another tight end, this time hitting Brock Wright for a 23-yard score to extend Detroit’s lead to 14-6.

The Vikings punted it away on their next possession, and the Lions once again moved the ball down the field with just about no resistance. The drive went to the two-minute warning, which means the Vikings were bound to give up points, and that’s what happened. . .but, fortunately, it was only a field goal, as Riley Patterson put it through the uprights from 31 yards out to make it a 17-6 game.

Minnesota got the ball back with one timeout left and 1:33 on the clock, and looked like they were at least going to get into field goal range, but could not convert on a fourth-down attempt to give the ball back to the Lions. And Detroit got aggressive, with Goff hitting passes downfield and getting deep into Minnesota territory. That set Patterson up for a 41-yard field goal attempt, and he connected to make it 20-6 going into the locker room.

This has been an absolutely embarrassing performance for the Vikings so far. That’s about all I can say about that.

We’re on to the third quarter of play, where Detroit will get the football first holding a 20-6 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Come on in and join us!