Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Once again, it’s time for everyone to raise four fingers way up above their heads, because we are heading to the final fifteen minutes of this one with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Detroit Lions by a score of 23-15.

The Lions got the ball first, having won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Vikings’ defense, to their credit, got a three-and-out to start the half, and then added some points on a 31-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to cut the Detroit lead to 20-9.

After another three-and-out, the Vikings finally got into the end zone, thanks to Alexander Mattison’s 8-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a huge 49-yard completion from Cousins to Jefferson to put the ball into the red zone, and the Vikings cut into the lead. The Vikings went for the two-point conversion and were unsuccessful, leaving the score at 20-15 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.

The Lions extended the lead back to eight on the next drive, as Patterson connected on his third field goal of the afternoon. This one was from 49 yards out, and made the score 23-15 in favor of the home team.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a crucial 3rd-and-11 from their own 40-yard line.

The Vikings trail the 0-10-1 Lions by a score of 23-15 after three quarters of play at Ford Field. Can they make a comeback and get a divisional win? Come watch with us and find out!