Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just about ninety minutes away from kickoff at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and your Minnesota Vikings in the third NFC North game of the year for the purple. Both teams have released their inactive lists, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

Minnesota Vikings

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)

S Camryn Bynum (ankle)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (biceps)

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Barr is a bit of a surprise as a deactivation, even though he was listed as questionable on the Vikings’ final injury report of the week. This means the team will be without their two primary linebackers, which could be a bit of an issue, even against a Detroit offense that has had its struggles.

Detroit Lions

WR Trinity Benson (knee)

QB David Blough

LB Trey Flowers (knee)

DT John Penisini

CB Bobby Price (shoulder)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

No big surprises for the Lions, as Flowers, Price, Reeves-Maybin, and Swift were all declared out on the team’s final injury report on Friday.

Those are your inactive lists for both sides, folks. We’ll have the Open Thread for the first quarter of play dropping here shortly, right around 11:00 AM Central time.