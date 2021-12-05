Vikings at Lions - CTP’s: The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings stay on the road, this time matching up with the Detroit Lions in their color rush silver uniforms. The Vikes are looking to get back to .500 once again and keep their hopes to slide into the playoffs alive. Will they? Nope. The Lions are looking to get their first win. Will they? Yes, they did. The beloved Purple are short some very key players, especially on defense. Eric Kendricks is out, along with Camryn Bynum who backs up the safety spot and comes in for dime situations. There is also Patrick Peterson who’s been on Covid IR. He could possibly, theoretically return with a second negative test. Will he? Nope. Then if the questionable status of Anthony Barr and Mackensie Alexander don’t actually play, stopping even the Lions could be tough. Barr was out, but Mac was in. Over on the offensive side, the team will miss RB Dalvin Cook and LT Christian Darrisaw. Obviously, Alexander Mattison will take over as the primary runner, and hopefully, Kene Nwangwu will be spelling him. The only problem there is that Kene is questionable with an illness. He played. Are you looking forward to seeing what Nwangwu can do from the backfield? We at Climbing The Pocket sure are. With Darrisaw out, the Vikings are up to their shenanigans again, shuffling the O-line. They moved Oli Udoh from RG to LT, Garrett Bradbury will resume his starting role at center, and Mason Cole slid to RG. How will that go? Meh. It could go extremely well or horrifically bad. What was your guess? We will all find out with you going live in the final two minutes of the game with The Final Score.

***WARNING*** - Explicit language in the show. Why? Because of the Vikings.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip, Matt, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

