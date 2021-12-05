Adam Thielen suffers high ankle sprain against Lions

On the opening series of the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen went down awkwardly when being tackled on a screen pass, limped off the field, and did not play again all afternoon. Now, with the team facing a short turnaround before Thursday Night Football, it looks like the team isn’t going to have him back.

Numerous reports have surfaced that Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain on the play and is going to be further evaluated on Monday. Given the nature of such injuries, it’s going to be basically impossible for him to be ready for Thursday night’s contest against the Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If the sprain is not too severe, there could be a chance that Thielen might only miss one game, as the team has a bit of a “mini-bye” after the Steelers game before they travel to Chicago for their first game of the season against the Bears on Monday Night Football. We should know more tomorrow about how severe things are.

Thielen came into the week tied for the league lead in touchdown catches with 10, despite falling to being the clear second option in the passing game for the Vikings’ offense behind Justin Jefferson.

Here’s hoping that Thielen’s injury is not too bad and that he can be back sooner rather than later.