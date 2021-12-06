Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday, December 6th, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your Monday Open Thread, Welcome Aboard. There are some rough waters ahead and the longship will need all the help to stay afloat.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Warren summarizes our horrible loss and ponders if it is the End of the Mike Zimmer Era

Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain against the Lions

Fire Everyone, says Chris in his game recap

Vikings news from other sources:

Vikings.com has their Monday Morning Mailbag

Eric Smith on Vikings.com also has his 5 Takeaways from Sunday

Amon-Ra St. Brown was “Really Shocked” at that terrible play call for the 4th and Goal at the end.

League News:

FMIA features the big Steelers win last night

The New York Times has, What We Learned from Week 13 in the NFL

Poll What Would You like to Happen? Fire Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer

Fire Rick, Keep Zim

Fire Zim, Keep Rick

Fire neither, run it back one more year and see what they can do. vote view results 0% Fire Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer (0 votes)

0% Fire Rick, Keep Zim (0 votes)

0% Fire Zim, Keep Rick (0 votes)

0% Fire neither, run it back one more year and see what they can do. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.