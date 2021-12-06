Vikings, for some reason, open as favorites for Thursday Night Football

If you like free money. . .and who doesn’t like free money. . .you’ve got a really good chance to make some on Thursday Night Football, when the Minnesota Vikings return home after a humiliating loss to Detroit to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have opened this week as a 3-point favorite over the Steelers, despite the likelihood that the Vikings will not have Dalvin Cook or Adam Thielen on offense for this one and the defense can’t stop anybody in the last two minutes of a half.

The Steelers are coming off of a thrilling 20-19 victory over their division rivals from Baltimore on Sunday, and currently sit in the eighth spot in the AFC playoff race with a 6-5-1 record. The Vikings. . .well, we know what happened to the Vikings. Minnesota is technically still in the playoff hunt. . .but are they? Are they, really?

Now, I’m not one of the people that sets sports betting lines or knows a whole lot about what goes into them or anything like that. What I do know is that I can’t fathom a scenario where the Vikings should be favored over the Steelers, honestly, and I bleed as much purple as anyone.

So, if you’d like to get yourself some free money, there’s a huge opportunity for you coming this Thursday night if you want to take it.