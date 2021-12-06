Steelers at Vikings: Initial injury reports

With a short turnaround before the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers meet on Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, we’ve already gotten the first injury reports of the week for both teams. They held walkthroughs today in lieu of actual practices, so participation reports are estimated. We’ll likely have a better idea of what we can expect tomorrow.

Here’s what we have for both teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Did Not Participate

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle)

WR Chase Claypool (toe)

G B.J. Finney (back)

CB Joe Haden (foot)

QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder)

LB Robert Spillane (knee)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

No players listed

Roethlisberger is the big name on the list, obviously, but he’ll play. No reason to think that he won’t. Claypool has apparently been dealing with the toe issue for some time, but he’ll almost certainly be out there on Thursday night as well. Haden did not play in the Steelers’ victory over Baltimore on Sunday so his absence is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Blake Lynch (hip)

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)

S Camryn Bynum (ankle)

LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps)

LB Eric Kendricks (biceps)

Full Participation

CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

I think we can safely rule out Cook and Thielen for this one, given the nature of their injuries. They might be able to come back for the Chicago game thanks to the mini-bye the team has coming up, but I wouldn’t necessarily bet on it. Barr and Kendricks are back to being limited again. . .of course, they were both limited going into the Detroit game and neither of them played.

Blake Lynch, who had a hell of a game on Sunday and would have been the hero if not for. . .you know. . .has a hip injury. Hopefully he’ll be good to go by Thursday night.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Steelers and the Vikings. Definitely plenty to keep an eye on, and we’ll be doing that for you throughout the next couple of days.