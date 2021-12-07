Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday December 7th, 2021

Good Morning!

It’s the all important Power Rankings Tuesday. I’ll put the Vikings at 47st.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Chris has the Initial Injury Reports for Thursday Night Football

Chris also wrote about the terrible Late Half Defense

I have my Weekly Player Recap for Week 13

just_rob is leaving us

The Vikings Open Up as Favorites on Thursday Night

Vikings news from other sources:

PurplePTSD has the Five Most Boneheaded Decisions from Sunday

Eric Smith writes about the Shuffled Offensive Line for the Vikings without Darrisaw

League News:

PFT’s Week 14 Power Rankings

NFL.com has their Winners and Losers Ahead of Week 14

They also have an article about top pass rusher Kavon Thibodeaux declaring for the NFL draft. I wonder if MarkSP likes this guy.

