It’s Monday and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are in a mood. After a dreadful loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions, things look bleak for our favorite franchise. The Vikings lost again yesterday 29-27 on the last play after a slow start, comeback due to the Lions being the Lions, then let them score one last time as the clock runs out. It is time to call out the good things like Justin Jefferson having a big game. Up next will be another struggling team this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for a Thursday night showdown. A good thing about the game is that those that love purple get to see the Vikes in their Prime Time Purple. Another good thing, and maybe the best big thing, is that the knowledge of at least head coach Mike Zimmer will be released soon, even if that is at the end of the season. Since we hope to lighten your Mondays, we’ll start the next coach search and are interested in your thoughts.

Deshawn and Dave will be here with you to talk about just that, and to turn your Monday Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

A quick review of the loss on Sunday.

Counting our blessings:

Justin Jefferson

Brian O'Neill

Christian Darrisaw

The Wilfs

The Facilities

The Pittsburgh Steelers

Looking at offensive-minded head coach prospects

QBC Mike Kafka - Chiefs

OC Josh McDaniels - Pats

OC Mike McDaniels - 49ers

OC Joe Brady - Panthers [fired]

OC Byron Leftwich - Bucs

OC Eric Bieniemy - Chiefs

OC Kellen Moore - Cowboys

OC Brian Daboll - Bills

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.