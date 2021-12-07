Nincompoop of the Week: Week 13 (Lions)

This week there is one clear winner, so I decided to do something a little different.

Game Prep Mike Zimmer - The team clearly was not ready to go from the start. They just came out flat and not ready to go. Even with several starters out, the Vikings are clearly the more talented team. Detroit didn’t come out playing with their hair on fire, they started the game with a turnover on downs and a punt. The Vikings were unable to muster more than two field goals int he first half and let the Lions start to build a little hope. The team needed to come out better and the coaching staff didn’t have them prepared to go.

End of First Half Mike Zimmer - The Vikings had the ball with 1:33 left for what could’ve been the last drive of the first half. The drive stalled at the Detroit 42 and Zim decided to go for it...on 4th and 10. Well, that clearly was going to fail and Kirk was sacked to setup the Lions with a short field with 35 seconds left. The Lions were gifted a FG right before half.

Two Point Conversion Mike Zimmer - After settling for three field goals through the first 8 possessions, the Vikings finally scored a TD halfway through the 3rd quarter to make it 15-20. Zim decided it was time to chase points and went for 2. Of course the play call was a run up the middle and Nwangwu was stuffed. Fast forward to the next possession and it is 21-23, ZIm once again goes for 2 and the attempt is failed. The team scored the go ahead TD and of course had to go for 2 again (this time it was a good decision) and of course failed once more. The decision to chase points in the 3rd quarter led to the team going for 2 three times and going 0-3. They lost by 2 points.

End of the Game Mike Zimmer - This guy...this guy is the worst and something we’ve all seen dozens of times. With 1:50 left in the game and a 4 points lead Zim decided his best course of action was to play prevent defense against Jared Goff. The QB who can’t handle the slightest bit of pressure. He called plays with 10 yard cushion and just wanted to keep the clock moving. The Lions were easily able to move the ball down the field chunks at a time. The worst part was the drive stalled in the red zone and the Vikings got them to 4th and goal. It looked like Zimmer called the Hail Mary defense. He had all of the DBs line up in the end zone and the receivers got a free release from the line. Woods/Dantzler weren’t tight enough in their coverage of the WR and it was an easy completion for Goff. The worst play call I’ve seen in a long time. Maddening play call.

