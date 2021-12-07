 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers at Vikings: Interim injury reports

Let’s see what’s changed

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for this week’s second edition of the injury report for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and your Minnesota Vikings ahead of Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at what both teams have given us and see what’s changed from yesterday’s walkthroughs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Did Not Participate

  • DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle)
  • G B.J. Finney (back)
  • CB Joe Haden (foot)
  • LB Robert Spillane (knee)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

  • WR Chase Claypool (toe, upgrade from DNP on Monday)
  • QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Monday)

As expected, both Claypool and Roethlisberger are back at practice for the Steelers. It’s not as if there was ever any actual doubt that they were going to play on Thursday, but this just solidifies it. Those were the only two changes on the injury report for the visitors.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

  • OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)
  • WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Monday)
  • S Camryn Bynum (ankle)
  • LB Blake Lynch (hip, upgrade from DNP on Monday)

Full Participation

  • CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)
  • LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring, upgrade from LP on Monday)
  • CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)
  • LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps, upgrade from LP on Monday)
  • LB Eric Kendricks (biceps, upgrade from LP on Monday)
  • CB Patrick Peterson (COVID-return)

I’m absolutely shocked to see Cook listed as “limited” on today’s report, but I still have a really strong feeling that he’s not going to play on Thursday. I don’t think the team can risk him potentially aggravating his shoulder issue and potentially putting himself out for even longer.

On the bright side, there were plenty of upgrades for the Vikings on Tuesday, including both Barr and Kendricks returning to full participation and Patrick Peterson returning from the COVID-19 list. With Peterson’s return, the team no longer has any players on the COVID-19 list.

Those are the second injury reports for the Vikings and the Steelers, folks. We’ll have the final reports tomorrow afternoon and hopefully nobody will end up regressing right before game time.

