Vikings activate Patrick Peterson from COVID-19 list

We briefly mentioned this in our story about Tuesday’s injury reports, but it merits its own posting, I think.

On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Patrick Peterson from the team’s COVID-19 list. With Peterson’s return, the team no longer has any players on the COVID list after a stretch of a couple weeks where it seemed like they were putting players on it every other day.

Peterson tested positive for COVID the day after the Vikings’ loss to the 49ers, and could not produce two consecutive negative tests. . .as he would have needed, being fully vaccinated. . .in order to get back for Sunday’s game in Detroit. He had missed the Vikings’ first three games following the bye week with a hamstring injury as well.

It seems pretty likely that Peterson is going to be back on the field for Thursday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium, and after what we’ve seen the past few weeks it will be nice to get him back on the field.

Here’s hoping that the Vikings are pretty much done with the COVID-19 list for the remainder of this season.