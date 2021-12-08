There’s a Thursday Night Football watch-along party, and you’re invited

We know that the Minnesota Vikings have a short turn-around this week, as they’ll be lining up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium tomorrow night for Thursday Night Football. Because this is a pretty different time for the Vikings to take the field, we’re going to be doing things a little differently when it comes to covering it.

Yours truly will be joining Drew and Ted from the aptly-named Vikings Report with Drew and Ted podcast for a Thursday Night Football watch-along party. I’ll be putting the video into the discussion threads for each quarter of Thursday night’s game. That means the quarterly recaps are going to be a little less detailed than the ones that I usually put together, but they’ll still get the point across.

You can also go to the Vikings Report page on YouTube that’s linked above, which will allow you to interact with everyone during the broadcast through comments. I’ll make sure that’s linked in the threads as well. Either way, there’s a party and you’re invited to be there.

Now, obviously we won’t be streaming the game, because we don’t need the NFL kicking down anyone’s doors or anything like that. But we assume that most folks that are going to be listening to our commentary is already going to be watching the game, much like with our NFL Draft live show that we did this past April. We’ll be reacting, analyzing, telling stories, and lots of other fun stuff.

Think of it as a Manningcast. . .only, you know, with people that actually want the Minnesota Vikings to win. And, if that’s not enough, it gives you a reason to mute Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. I’m not sure if I can make a better sales pitch than that.

We’ll be going live at approximately 6:45 PM Central time, half an hour or so before kickoff. We’ll be live for the entirety of the game, and there will also be a brief post-game show as part of the broadcast.

So, if you want a different view of things while you’re watching the Vikings and the Steelers on Thursday night, be sure to check out our live watch-along party!