Steelers at Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

With just about 24 hours to go before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, we’ve gotten the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at what both sides have given us for this one.
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Isaiah Buggs
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|B.J. Finney
|G
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Joe Haden
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
Four players already declared out of this one for the visiting team, including cornerback Joe Haden, which is a help to a Vikings’ team that will be without one of their top pass-catching options in this one. Buggs, Finney, and Spillane are all backups at their respective positions.
The Steelers have one player on their COVID-19 list, that being backup offensive lineman Joe Haeg.
Minnesota Vikings Week 14 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Camryn Bynum
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Blake Lynch
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Mackensie Alexander
|CB
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Anthony Barr
|LB
|Knee/Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Bashaud Breeland
|CB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|Quadriceps
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Biceps
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
It isn’t surprising to see Darrisaw and Thielen out for this one. I’m not sure if the Vikings will continue to go with Oli Udoh at the left tackle spot in Darrisaw’s absence, but we’ll have to see what they run out there tomorrow night.
Honestly, I can’t believe that they’d even begin to contemplate running Dalvin Cook out there on Thursday night. There’s no reason for it. Only bad things can come from it, and I’ll still be shocked if they actually do so.
On the bright side, it looks like Barr, Kendricks, and Patrick Peterson are a full-go for Thursday after missing the Detroit game. And, as we’ve mentioned, with Peterson being activated there are no more Vikings on the team’s COVID-19 list.
Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Steelers leading into Thursday Night Football for this week, ladies and gentlemen.
Loading comments...