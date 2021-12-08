Steelers at Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

With just about 24 hours to go before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, we’ve gotten the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at what both sides have given us for this one.

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out B.J. Finney G Back DNP DNP DNP Out Joe Haden CB Foot DNP DNP DNP Out Robert Spillane LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Chase Claypool WR Toe DNP FP FP --- Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral/Right Shoulder DNP FP FP ---

Four players already declared out of this one for the visiting team, including cornerback Joe Haden, which is a help to a Vikings’ team that will be without one of their top pass-catching options in this one. Buggs, Finney, and Spillane are all backups at their respective positions.

The Steelers have one player on their COVID-19 list, that being backup offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Minnesota Vikings Week 14 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Adam Thielen WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Camryn Bynum S Ankle LP LP FP Questionable Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder DNP LP LP Questionable Blake Lynch LB Hip DNP LP LP Questionable Mackensie Alexander CB Ribs FP FP FP --- Anthony Barr LB Knee/Hamstring LP FP FP --- Bashaud Breeland CB Groin FP FP FP --- Ryan Connelly LB Quadriceps LP FP FP --- Eric Kendricks LB Biceps LP FP FP ---

It isn’t surprising to see Darrisaw and Thielen out for this one. I’m not sure if the Vikings will continue to go with Oli Udoh at the left tackle spot in Darrisaw’s absence, but we’ll have to see what they run out there tomorrow night.

Honestly, I can’t believe that they’d even begin to contemplate running Dalvin Cook out there on Thursday night. There’s no reason for it. Only bad things can come from it, and I’ll still be shocked if they actually do so.

On the bright side, it looks like Barr, Kendricks, and Patrick Peterson are a full-go for Thursday after missing the Detroit game. And, as we’ve mentioned, with Peterson being activated there are no more Vikings on the team’s COVID-19 list.

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Steelers leading into Thursday Night Football for this week, ladies and gentlemen.