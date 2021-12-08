It gets dark early this time of the year. We all know that. We just didn’t expect it with our football team. After the loss to the Detroit Lions, your Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question is, does it matter? They will be playing in US Bank Stadium, in primetime, on Thursday night. It looks like the Mike Zimmer era is winding down to a close. Can having a good chunk of his defense back healthy be the catalyst to start a winning streak? Would it be enough to save his job? How about that of Rick Spielman? And is Kirk Cousins playing well enough early, versus waiting until later in the game when the defense is gassed, to make this all work?

On tonight's show, Matt, Ryan, and Dave will be looking at that. We will follow the normal Vikings Happy hour format until we get into the preview and then dive into that stat look That you expect from the Two Old Bloggers show. Can the Vikings beat this year‘s Steelers? The answer should be a resounding yes, but will they? …And you wonder why we enjoy our beverages so much? LOL.

Grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

Recap

Vikings vs Steelers preview

A look at the stats

Predictions:

Ryan: 7-5

Matt: 5-7

Dave: 5-7

Guest: 7-5

Fan with us!!! The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare. This is a @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.