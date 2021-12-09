Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

Alrighty, folks. . .let’s get settled in for Thursday Night Football live from U.S. Bank Stadium, where your Minnesota Vikings will play host for their final interconference game of the season as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s everything that you need to know for tonight’s contest.

Date and Time: Thursday, 9 December 2021, 7:20 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: NFL Network, KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, Amazon Prime

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 225, SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3, Over/Under 43.5

Chris’ Prediction: Steelers 24, Vikings 23

Three Keys

1) Get it together in the last two minutes - We’ve talked ad nauseum about how awful this team has been defensively in the last two minutes of a half. For the most part, they’ve been pretty terrible offensively, too. Whether the Vikings are on offense or defense at the end of the first half or at the end of the game, they have to do something to reverse those trends. As we’ve seen, it can make all the difference.

2) Get the ball to Justin Jefferson - I’m not sure whether or not you’ve come to the same conclusion that I have, but Justin Jefferson is, like, really good and stuff. With no Adam Thielen tonight, the Steelers are going to be able to focus more attention on #18. The Vikings need to find ways to get him the football despite that. Good things seem to happen when they do.

3) Get the hell out of your own way - The Vikings never seem to be able to keep any momentum they might gain at any point during a game. This team has been at its best when it has been aggressive and forces teams to adjust to what they’re doing. They need to avoid costly penalties and the urge to take their foot off the gas pedal if they want to get out of this one with a win.

That’s all of the information that you should need as we get closer to kickoff for this one, folks. We’ll have a new Open Thread at the start of every quarter, so make sure that you’re getting ready to move things along when the new threads are opened.

With that, let’s hope that this team can get things back on the right track and get the awful taste of what happened on Sunday out of their mouths.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!