Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes of play at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings leading the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 6-0.

Here’s our live watch-along for the game. . .you can either watch it here or click on the title of the video to go watch it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.

The Vikings got the ball first and Greg Joseph missed a 53-yard field goal on their first possession. The Steelers then got the ball and then missed a field goal of their own, as Chris Boswell pushed one left from 49 yards out, giving the Vikings good field position with about five and a half minutes left in the quarter.

The next drive for the Vikings resulted in a touchdown after some really nice runs from Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, as Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Vikings the lead.

The Steelers then went three-and-out, and as we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 20.

The Vikings lead the Steelers by a score of 6-0 after the first quarter of play. Come on in and join us for the second quarter from U.S. Bank Stadium!