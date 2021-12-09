Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime of Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and after a dominating second quarter, the Minnesota Vikings lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-0.
Here’s the video of our live watch-along for your viewing pleasure! You can either watch it here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.
The Vikings started the second quarter with a 38-yard from Greg Joseph to make the score 9-0. Then, after another three-and-out, the Vikings scored again, this time on a big 29-yard touchdown run from Dalvin Cook to make the score 16-0 with ten minutes left in the quarter.
Could have walked it in@dalvincook #ProBowlVote— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2021
: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/hnzmOh26x2
After another three-and-out, the Vikings got into the end zone again, and once again it was Dalvin Cook as he went in from seven yards out for the score to make it 23-0 just before the two-minute warning.
LET'S KEEP COOKING!!!@dalvincook #ProBowlVote— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2021
: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/P0pP3sQBl6
That’s how we go into the locker room at halftime in a game that the Minnesota Vikings have absolutely dominated in prime time.
We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Minnesota Vikings lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-0. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!
Loading comments...