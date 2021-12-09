Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime of Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and after a dominating second quarter, the Minnesota Vikings lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-0.

Here’s the video of our live watch-along for your viewing pleasure! You can either watch it here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.

The Vikings started the second quarter with a 38-yard from Greg Joseph to make the score 9-0. Then, after another three-and-out, the Vikings scored again, this time on a big 29-yard touchdown run from Dalvin Cook to make the score 16-0 with ten minutes left in the quarter.

After another three-and-out, the Vikings got into the end zone again, and once again it was Dalvin Cook as he went in from seven yards out for the score to make it 23-0 just before the two-minute warning.

That’s how we go into the locker room at halftime in a game that the Minnesota Vikings have absolutely dominated in prime time.

We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Minnesota Vikings lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-0. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!