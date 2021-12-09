Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

As always, I’m going to have to ask everyone to raise four fingers way above their heads, as we have reached the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 29-7.

The Vikings held the Steelers to another three-and-out to start the half, and then added to their lead on a 42-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to make it 26-0. On the ensuing possession for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland, who returned the pick down to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line!

The Vikings turned the interception into another Joseph field goal, this one a 25-yarder to extend the lead to 29-0. The Steelers then finally got on the board, as Ben Roethlisberger found Najee Harris for a 3-yard touchdown pass to make the score 29-7 late in the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins was then intercepted on the ensuing drive, with the Steelers returning it into Minnesota territory. As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Steelers are looking at a 2nd-and-8 from the Minnesota 8-yard line.

Fifteen minutes left from U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Minnesota Vikings lead the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 29-7. Come join us to see if the Vikings can hold on!