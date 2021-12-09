Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re ninety minutes from kickoff of Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactive lists for tonight’s contest. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle)

G B.J. Finney (back)

DT Carlos Davis

CB Joe Haden (foot)

QB Dwayne Haskins

RB Anthony McFarland

LB Robert Spillane (knee)

No big surprises for the Steelers on their injury report, as they had already declared four players out for this one. Haden, again, is a significant loss for the Steelers with the Vikings being sans Adam Thielen for this one.

Minnesota Vikings

DE Tashawn Bower

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

CB Harrison Hand

LB Blake Lynch (hip)

QB Kellen Mond

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

As we reported earlier, Dalvin Cook is back after missing just one game and will apparently be getting a “normal workload” for this one, so we’ll have to see how that goes. No other real surprises on the injury report for the Vikings, though it’s a shame that Lynch is out after the performance he put on this past Sunday.

And those are your inactive lists for tonight’s contest, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our discussion thread for the first quarter of this one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, right around 6:20 PM Central time.