Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday December 9, 2021

Good Morning!

It’s Game Day! It’s time to get our hopes up one more time. Let’s do this.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Drew and Ted will be hosting a Thursday Night Football Watch Along Party

Chris has the Final Injury Reports

Vikings Happy Hour, CTP’s In the Huddle and Unbelievable! podcasts are out

Vikings news from other sources:

PurplePTSD asks, When is the Right Time to Fire Mike Zimmer?

PFT says Dalvin Cook is Trending Towards Playing

Courtney Cronin writes about The Next Five Games Determining Kirk’s Future in Minnesota

League News:

Behind the Steel Curtain says Remaining Consistent is Key against the Vikings

NFL.com has their QB Rankings for 2021 so far. I think they got Kirk about right.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.