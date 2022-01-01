Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 17

It’s the second-to-last week of the regular season, and the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are back once again with their selections for this week’s action. The race in two of the three categories that we track as far as accuracy are basically decided. . .congratulations, Eric. . .but one is still pretty well up for grabs.

Here’s how everyone did last week.

Eric Thompson: 12-4 straight-up, 11-5 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 11-5 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 6-10 over/under

Christopher Gates: 11-5 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 10-6 over/under

Warren Ludford: 10-6 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 6-10 against the spread, 6-10 over/under

Everyone was above water with their straight-up picks this week, but a couple of folks also did really well against the spread and with their over/under selections, too. If you’re following us for gambling advice. . .and, let’s be honest, you probably shouldn’t be. . .you would have done alright in Week 16.

Here are the standings in our three major categories so far this year.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 161-78 Warren Ludford: 147-90 Christopher Gates: 147-92 Ed Brodmarkle: 135-88 GA Skol: 138-101

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 131-108 Ed Brodmarkle: 110-113 Warren Ludford: 114-122 GA Skol: 113-125 Christopher Gates: 109-130

Over/Under

Warren Ludford: 132-106 Christopher Gates: 130-110 Eric Thompson: 129-111 GA Skol: 123-116 Ed Brodmarkle: 110-115

Again, Eric has all but wrapped up both the straight-up and spread titles for this year, but the over/under race is still pretty close. Hell, Eric could wind up pulling that one down, too.

With that, here are our picks for this week. Ed’s selections will populate once he punches them into the Tallysight system. As always, these picks are subject to change all the way up to kickoff, and the lines may have changed since each individual member of the team put their picks in. For the latest betting lines, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not a lot of disagreements on this week’s games (with Ed’s selections still pending). Here are the games that there isn’t a consensus for.

Chiefs at Bengals: Warren has Cincinnati, everyone else has Kansas City

Raiders at Colts: GA Skol has Las Vegas, everyone else has Indianapolis

Giants at Bears: Chris has New York, everyone else has Chicago

Lions at Seahawks: Warren has Detroit, everyone else has Seattle

Browns at Steelers: Chris has Pittsburgh, everyone else has Cleveland

That’s it. . .just five games where we have differences of opinion on this week’s slate. Quite the contrast from last week.

As far as our game. . .well, given the news that came down on Friday morning, it probably isn’t surprising to see that all of us are predicting that the final nail goes into the coffin of the Vikings’ playoff hopes on Sunday night in Green Bay.

GA Skol got his picks in early, so he didn’t get to take advantage of the jump in the betting line (though he still can if he wants to change things before kickoff). Warren and I have the Vikings keeping things close enough to cover the spread, and yours truly is the only one that sees a low-scoring game in the frigid conditions on Sunday night and is playing the “under.”

Those are the picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Wherever you might be, I hope that your picks this season have been better than ours. Well, better than mine, anyway.