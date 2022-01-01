SB Nation Reacts: Vikings go the full Blutarsky

This past Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams basically sealed the Minnesota Vikings’ fate as far as their 2021 season is concerned. Barring something miraculous happening, they’ll miss the postseason for consecutive years for the first time under Mike Zimmer, and it could be the end of the line for Zimmer (and Rick Spielman) in Minnesota.

Our SB Nation Reacts poll reflects that, as we’ve now hit a brand new all-time low.

That’s right. . .the percentage of fans that believe that the Minnesota Vikings are headed in the right direction is the same as the college grade point average of former United States Senator John “Bluto” Blutarsky.

Zero. . .point. . .zero.

Here’s the full breakdown of the breakdown:

Post- 2021 NFL Draft : 96%

: 96% Week 1: 61%

Week 2: 34%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 76%

Week 5: 14%

Week 6: 24%

Week 7: 36%

Week 8: 54%

Week 9: 2%

Week 10: 5%

Week 11: 21%

Week 12: 59%

Week 13: 14%

Week 14: 3%

Week 15: 13%

Week 16: 15%

Week 17: 0%

I mean, at this point you can’t even be surprised anymore, can you? I know I’m not.

There were two questions on the national level that involved the Vikings. One of them asked which of the “bubble” NFC playoff teams would be the most fun to watch in the playoffs, and our guys garnered the highest percentage of the vote. In fact, they got a higher percentage of the vote than the other three teams in the poll combined.

Man, have I got some bad news for those folks.

As far as the fate of head coach Mike Zimmer, it appears that a lot of Bear, Lion, and Packer fans got in on the action this week, as a majority of national respondents said that they believe the Vikings should retain Zimmer for the 2022 season.

I mean, from everything that I can tell, the majority of us on this site are in the minority in that category. The influx of other NFC North fans is really the only logical explanation.

Those are your SB Nation reacts for this week, folks. Things literally can’t get any lower than this for next week, but we’ll see you back here with the numbers all the same.