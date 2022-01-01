Vikings downgrade Michael Pierce to OUT, activate Oli Udoh from COVID list

With their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers looming tomorrow night at Lambeau Field, the Minnesota Vikings have made a couple of significant moves.

The first move was downgrading defensive tackle Michael Pierce from “questionable” to “out” for tomorrow night due to illness. There hasn’t been any indication given as to what the nature of the illness is, but it’s worth noting that Pierce opted out of the 2020 season for COVID-related reasons because he suffers from asthma. Hopefully that isn’t the sort of illness he’s dealing with.

Pierce has also missed seven games this season due to an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3 and aggravated in Week 4.

The team has also activated offensive lineman Oli Udoh from the COVID-19 list. Udoh went on the list on Monday, but because of the new protocols has been able to return. Udoh has not practiced this week, but reports are saying that he is still set to resume his starting spot at right guard tomorrow night at Lambeau Field.

If the Vikings make any more moves before Sunday night’s contest, we will bring you that news as soon as we have it.