Vikings elevate five from practice squad for Sunday Night Football

With the Minnesota Vikings dealing with issues on both the injury and COVID fronts, they have elevated five players from the practice squad for tomorrow’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The team has announced that they have elevated defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough as standard practice squad elevations. They are also elevating safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Tye Smith, and defensive end Kenny Willekes as COVID-19 replacements.

All of the players that are being elevated from the practice squad for this one have been elevated at least once already this season. Willekes has been the most notable, I think, as he had played some pretty solid football in the couple of games that he was active for earlier on in the season, but then wound up going on the COVID list himself and missed a few weeks.

That should be just about all of the roster moves that the Vikings have time to make before Sunday Night Football kicks off. If they do happen to make any more changes, we’ll let you know about them straight away.