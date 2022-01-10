Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 10, 2022

Today is likely Mike Zimmer’s last day as a head coach in the NFL. He helped turn this team around and did an admiral job. He couldn’t get over the hump and that likely means he will be out. The bigger question seems to be if Rick Spielman leaves with Mike Zimmer or if he gets to stay on and choose the next head coach. Stay tuned to the main page of the DN as news breaks.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
The Wild Card Weekend Schedule has been set.
The Vikings will officially have the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft
The Vikings opponents are set for the 2022 NFL Season
Chris has his recap of the final game of the season
wludford has Part II of his Potential Offseason Changes
Other Vikings News
Mike Zimmer’s post game presser is up on vikings.com
La Velle E. Neal III wants to celebrate One Bright Spot for the Vikings
Media Selection of the Day:
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...