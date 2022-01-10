Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 10, 2022

Today is likely Mike Zimmer’s last day as a head coach in the NFL. He helped turn this team around and did an admiral job. He couldn’t get over the hump and that likely means he will be out. The bigger question seems to be if Rick Spielman leaves with Mike Zimmer or if he gets to stay on and choose the next head coach. Stay tuned to the main page of the DN as news breaks.

The Wild Card Weekend Schedule has been set.

The Vikings will officially have the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Vikings opponents are set for the 2022 NFL Season

Chris has his recap of the final game of the season

wludford has Part II of his Potential Offseason Changes

Mike Zimmer’s post game presser is up on vikings.com

La Velle E. Neal III wants to celebrate One Bright Spot for the Vikings

