Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday January 11, 2022

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor v Ole Miss Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Whelp, the coach and GM searches begin. Rumors will run wild. The first rumor I’ve seen numerous reports of is Lane Kiffin to the Vikings as HC. That would be surprising to say the least. I am not a fan of college coaches moving to the NFL. It rarely works. Lane did have a few years in Oakland before going back down to college.

wludford gives a few options for the next Vikings HC and GM

wludford also writes about the locker room issues with Mike Zimmer

The Wlifs made a statement on the firing of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman

The Vikings fired HC Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman

Jodan Dajani has three candidates to replace Mike Zimmer

Mark Craig gives 12 candidates to replace Mike Zimmer

