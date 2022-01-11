Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday January 11, 2022

Whelp, the coach and GM searches begin. Rumors will run wild. The first rumor I’ve seen numerous reports of is Lane Kiffin to the Vikings as HC. That would be surprising to say the least. I am not a fan of college coaches moving to the NFL. It rarely works. Lane did have a few years in Oakland before going back down to college.
Media Selection of the Day:
You left it a much better place than you found it.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 10, 2022
Thank you, Zim. pic.twitter.com/DAqmdgKgQr
16 seasons of giving it your all for the #Vikings.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 10, 2022
Thank you, Rick. pic.twitter.com/I6y0o4OQIc
