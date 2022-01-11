Report: Minnesota Vikings to interview Doug Pederson for head coaching job

It’s been about 24 hours since the Minnesota Vikings fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. While Mark Wilf said at yesterday’s press conference that the team would be searching for a replacement for Spielman before a replacement for Zimmer, some news has emerged today that there’s already going to be an interview with a head coaching candidate.

Numerous sources, led by Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, are reporting that the Vikings will be interviewing Doug Pederson for their head coaching vacancy.

Pederson, as we know, was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2017. (We’re not going to belabor that point because, damn it, it still hurts.) However, within three years of winning that title he had worn out his welcome in Philadelphia, as the Eagles fired him after the 2020 season following a season finale where he was accused of playing to lose. In that game, Pederson pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld on the final possessions of a game that the Eagles trailed by just a few points.

In his five seasons with the Eagles, Pederson amassed a record of 42-37-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs, going to the postseason in three straight years and winning two NFC East titles.

Personally, the idea of Pederson being the head coach of the Vikings doesn’t do a hell of a lot for me. But, as we mentioned earlier in this piece, with the Vikings deciding that they need to replace the GM first and let letting that person have a say in hiring the coach it seems way too early to engage in a lot of coaching speculation. Perhaps the new GM will be high on Pederson, and perhaps they won’t be.

But, now that the coaching and GM searches are underway, we have actually gotten a little bit of news on the subject so I thought we’d pass it along to you.

What do you think of Doug Pederson potentially being the new coach of the Vikings, folks?