Your Minnesota Vikings Head Coach and General Manager Search Tracker

The Minnesota Vikings officially turned the page to a new era in their history the day after the 2021 season ended, firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after a disappointing season.

That means that the team is on the lookout for the tenth head coach in team history and someone to help shape the roster going forward. We’re going to use this area to keep track of all the names that are being bandied about to be a part of the organization and give you a place to find the latest news.

Minnesota Vikings General Manager Search

There haven’t been any names confirmed for interviews for the GM position at the present time. However, I would expect that to change given that Mark Wilf said at his Black Monday press conference that hiring the GM would be prioritized higher than hiring the coach (as it should be). We’ll put updates here as they come across.

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Search

The first name to get an interview for the Vikings will apparently be Doug Pederson, former Eagles’ head coach and Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

There is also apparently some interest in Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. . .yeah, that Lane Kiffin.

That’s all we have for now, unfortunately. Once more names and news begin to flow down, we’ll have them right here for you.