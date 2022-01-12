CTP’s In The Huddle - You’re Fired!

The Minnesota Vikings 2021 season is in the books and the process of change has started. The Vikes finished with an 8-9 record and with the win over the hapless Chicago Bears and other action in week 18, secured the 12th pick in the 1st round of the draft. Mark and Zygi Wilf, along with the ownership group decided to fire Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Mark said, “We’re disappointed in the football results.” The search is now on for a new GM and HC. Will, the Wilf’s get it right this time? Do you have confidence in their approach? Your favorite CTP personalities are here, along with you, to discuss it.

Agenda:

- A free-flowing discussion of the conclusion of the season.

- The firing of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer.

- Discussing the Mark Wilf press conference.

- Who might you like as a new GM and head coach?

