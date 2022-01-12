Vikings request to interview John Spytek for GM opening

Just after we brought you news of the first three names to emerge in the Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new General Manager, a fourth name has surfaced as well.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings have put in a request to interview John Spytek, who currently serves as the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Spytek started his scouting career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005, and remained with the Eagles for five years before moving on to become the Director of College Scouting for the Cleveland Browns. He held that position until 2013.

After that, he moved on to being a regional scout for the Denver Broncos and was a part of their front office when they won the Super Bowl in 2015. He then moved on to take the job with Tampa Bay, where he served as the Director of Player Personnel for five years and was promoted to the Vice President of Player Personnel role this past May.

Before getting involved in the front office side of football, Spytek played college football for the University of Michigan where he was an outside linebacker for the Wolverines from 1999 to 2002.

Spytek is the oldest of the four candidates that have emerged for the Vikings thus far, as he’s 42 years of age (which still makes him younger than yours truly. . .sigh). After the firings of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, it looks like the Vikings are looking for a much fresher perspective than what they’ve had for the past few seasons, and Spytek is certainly someone that could bring that to the table.