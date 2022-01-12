Vikings request to interview Brandon Brown for GM position

We are now up to five names in the Minnesota Vikings’ search for their new General Manager. . .pretty impressive given that, just a few hours ago, that list didn’t have any names on it that we knew about.

The latest addition to the list is Brandon Brown, who currently serves as the Director of Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown broke into the pro ranks with the Indianapolis Colts, where he served as a scouting assistant and an advance scout. In 2017, he made the move to Philadelphia to be the Eagles’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, a post that he held for two seasons. He was then promoted to the Director of Pro Scouting, and held that position for two years before being promoted to the Director of Player Personnel position in 2021.

According to his official bio, Brown “oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.”

Brown is another young executive that’s getting a look from the Vikings for their GM spot, having graduated from Fordham in 2010. He was a four-year letterman as a defensive back for the Rams.

If the Vikings decide to add any more names to their list for the GM position, we will give you a first look at them here. But, as it stands right now, it appears we’re going to have a much younger person running the front office for this team going forward.