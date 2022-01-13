Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday January 13, 2022

If you can’t beat him, hire him? Today’s featured candidate is the first rumored to have an actual interview in Minnesota. They’re brining in a coach who won a Super Bowl in Minnesota. Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles. He was let go a few years after the Super Bowl win after being unable to recapture that magic. He only got 4 seasons total in Philly. I would think if a coach won a Super Bowl for Minnesota, he would have a lot more leeway.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
