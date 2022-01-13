Vikings request to interview Catherine Raiche for GM job

Well, the names start coming and they won’t stop coming, at least when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings’ search for their new General Manager.

Adam Schefter of ESPN. . .who, apparently, is working late this evening. . .is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their GM job. Raiche currently serves as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raiche joined the Eagles prior to the 2019 season as a player personnel coordinator, and was promoted to the VP of Football Operations position in 2021. Prior to that, she had spent several years in the Canadian Football League, ascending to the role of Assistant General Manager with the Montreal Alouettes in 2017. She also spent a couple of years in the Toronto Argonauts’ front office.

According to Schefter, she is believed to be the most senior-ranking female executive in the NFL. If the Vikings were to hire her, she would be the second woman in NFL history to hold a General Manager position, following Susan Tose Spencer, who was the GM for the Eagles from 1983 to 1985.

The addition of Raiche means that we are now up to seven people that the Vikings have requested interviews with to be Rick Spielman’s successor. The night is still young. . .sort of. . .so if there are any more names that come out we will bring them to you here.