Vikings request to interview Monti Ossenfort for GM position

After seven names emerged in the Minnesota Vikings’ search for Rick Spielman’s replacement as General Manager on Wednesday and the wee hours of Thursday morning, we can add an eighth name to the list as well.

The Vikings have asked the Tennessee Titans for permission to interview Monti Ossenfort for the GM position with the team. Ossenfort currently serves as the Titans’ Vice President of Football Operations.

Ossenfort is the first candidate for the Vikings’ job that has some serious “one of us” energy going for him, as he was a quarterback for the University of Minnesota-Morris during his college days and was even an intern at Training Camp for the Vikings back in 2001. He started his front office career as a scouting intern with the Houston Texans in 2002, joined the New England Patriots as a personnel assistant in 2003, and returned to Houston in 2004.

Ossenfort then re-joined the Patriots in 2006 as an area scout, and slowly worked his way up the ladder with their organization, eventually ascending to the role of Director of College Scouting in 2014. In total, Ossenfort spent 15 years with the Patriots’ organization before moving on to join the Titans as their Director of Player Personnel in 2020 and being promoted to their VP of Football Operations role this past year.

Much like Ryan Poles, whose name surfaced for the job yesterday, Ossenfort was one of the four finalists for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job this past offseason but was passed over in favor of Scott Fitterer.

The list of candidates for the Vikings’ vacant GM spot continues to grow, and as more names emerge we will continue bringing them to you here.