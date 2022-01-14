Vikings Daily SITREP - Memories of a Miracle

Matt Anderson joins Dave to talk about the memories of a miracle, the Minneapolis Miracle to be exact. Four years ago today, the Minnesota Vikings were playing the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Vikes opened up a 17-0 lead by the half and all was looking great, but… Drew Brees led a comeback in the second half and took the lead. Kai Forbath hits a 53 yard FG to put the Vikings back in the lead, but then Wil Lutz matched with a 43 yarder with 25 seconds left. The Vikings started the final drive and moved backward on the first play, but then 3 plays later only made it to their 39-yard line. The Vikes need at least 20 yards to get into very long field goal range. Only 10 seconds were left on the clock. The ball was snapped, Case Keenum dropped back, and then fired the ball downfield to Stephon Diggs. The defender missed the tackle beneath him as he skied for the ball. He stumbled but stayed inbounds and took it to the end zone for the win. US Bank Stadium erupted! Fans watching in bars, at other games, at home all erupted too. What a play!

