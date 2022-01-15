Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Saturday January 15, 2022

The team is in full on GM search and has requested several interviews. We have our own tracker that has links to all the stories.

The Vikings request to interview Monti Ossenfort for GM position.

The Vikings request to interview Catherine Raiche from Philly for GM job.

The Vikings request to interview Jonathan Gannon from Philly for HC job.

The Vikings request to interview Todd Bowles from Tampa for HC job.

The Vikings request to interview Nathaniel Hackett from the Packers for HC job.

CCNorseman Ranks the GM Candidates.

Vikings Happy Hour - The State of the Vikings with Judd Zulgad

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin has an article about how the incoming new regime being could be a ‘breath of fresh air’.

Our Eagles SBNation sister site points out that they could receive extra draft picks if the Vikings hire Catherine Raiche away from them.

Zone Coverage details how to build the perfect Coaching candidate.

You already know that if I am doing this then you will be mocked!

We will start with this one from some doofus at drafttek that has Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner with the first pick.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/news/2022-nfl-mock-draft-minnesota-continues-house-clean-with-kirk-cousins-philadelphia-goes-all-defense/

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/2022-nfl-mock-draft-mds-january-1/

https://thevikingage.com/2022/01/08/minnesota-vikings-2022-nfl-draft-five-round-mock-draft/

https://walterfootball.com/draft2022.php

