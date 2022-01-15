Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Wild Card Weekend

The regular season has come to an end and the Minnesota Vikings won’t be playing any more football until August, but the guys that power this here website are going to continue making picks throughout the NFL playoffs anyway. We’ll get to our picks for this week momentarily, but it’s time for a quick recap of the regular season.

As you know, we have three different categories for our picks, making predictions straight-up, against the spread, and looking at over/unders. Two of those three categories were pretty much decided with a few weeks left in the season, but one went all the way down to the final week. Here’s how our staff fared in each of the three categories this year.

We’ll start with the straight-up picks:

Yeah, Eric got this one in a walk. Yours truly managed to edge out Warren for the second-place spot because. . .well, Warren missed a couple of games, so despite the fact that we tied in the loss column, my two more correct picks gave me the second spot.

Now, the picks against the spread:

Yes, if you were using actual money to mirror our picks against the spread and you followed anybody but Eric, you lost money. You should know better. This is definitely a category I need to get stronger in next season.

Finally, the over/under picks:

Warren just managed to sneak by me on this one, and I mean just barely. . .based on winning percentage, Warren checked in at .5444, while I managed to come in at .5441. That’s just about as close as you can get, I think.

Hopefully next year we can keep Eric from running away with the regular-season title for a third straight year.

With that, here are our picks for SUPER~! Wild Card Weekend. Ed’s picks will be up once he gets them punched into the Tallysight system and, as always, picks are subject to change right up until each game kicks off. Lines might have changed since we first submitted them to the Tallysight system. . .for the latest lines, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yep, there’s a lot of chalk out there as things stand right now. There are only two games where we don’t have a consensus.

Patriots at Bills: Warren has New England, everyone else has Buffalo

Cardinals at Rams: Chris has Arizona, everyone else has Los Angeles

Seriously, that’s it. If Ed’s picks change anything on that front, we’ll update this post once his picks are in.

With that, get ready to enjoy Wild Card Weekend, folks. We’ll have some discussion threads available here for you to talk about all of this weekend’s games, and of course if any pertinent news drops on the Vikings’ GM or coaching searches, we’ll have that to you straight away as well.