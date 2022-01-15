Vikings Daily SITREP - GM Search: The Big 8

Tyler Forness joins Dave to talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new General Manager. As we know, on Black Monday of this week, Zygi and Mark Wilf fired Rick Spielman as GM. Rick had been with the team since 2006 and GM since 2012. His job status and that of head coach Mike Zimmer were linked. Until 2018, the team was on the rise, but after that, it struggled with only one playoff appearance. Decisions on signing Kirk Cousins played into it, along with the perceived inability to get enough quality starters out of the draft. Throw in some failures at certain positions and some panic trades that didn’t pan out as envisioned, made for it being time for a new GM. The Wilf’s have assembled a committee to find the next one. It has been reported that out of all the names seen early in the week, the next move is to interview a group of 8 external candidates that have been vetted. We’ll call this stage of the GM search, the big 8.

The big 8 group includes Eliot Wolf - Patriots, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook both from the Browns, Brandon Brown and Catherine Raiche both from the Eagles, Monti Ossenfort - Titans, Ryan Poles - Chiefs, and John Spytek - Buccaneers. Tyler has an interesting theory on the pairs from the same team. Also, look at who has possible future coach connections. Who do you like?

Fan with us!!! Guest Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.