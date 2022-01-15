Vikings request to interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for head coaching job

It appears that the Minnesota Vikings are getting things going in their search for the tenth head coach in franchise history, as a list of names of coaches they have requested interviews with has started to emerge. We’ll be taking a look at each of these men throughout the day today.

The first coach we’re going to start with is Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Bowles has been the DC in Tampa since 2019, and over the past two seasons his defenses have been among the NFL’s best. His scheme against Kansas City in last year’s Super Bowl kept the Patrick Mahomes-led offense out of the end zone completely, allowing the Chiefs just three field goals in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory. He had signed a three-year extension with the Buccaneers earlier this year, but that obviously wouldn’t prevent him from taking a head coaching job.

Prior to going to Tampa, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018. The Jets went 10-6 in his first year, though they missed the postseason, but then finished last in the AFC East for three consecutive seasons, leading to his dismissal. In his four years with the Jets, he compiled a record of 24-40. But, I mean. . .it’s the Jets. I’m not sure if you can hold that against him.

Bowles got the job in New York after a successful stint as the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals, and was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press for his work during the 2014 season. He’s also spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.

What do you think of the possibility of Todd Bowles becoming the tenth head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, folks?