Vikings request to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coaching job

As a part of their head coaching search, the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview a young man that many consider an early riser in the coaching ranks around the National Football League.

The Vikings have requested to interview Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position. Gannon currently serves as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, a position that he has been in for just one season.

Gannon got his start in coaching in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2007. He followed that up with a couple of years in the scouting department for the St. Louis Rams, and got back into coaching with the Tennesee Titans as a defensive quality control coach.

He then got hired to be a part of Mike Zimmer’s staff here in Minnesota as an assistant defensive backs coach, a position he held from 2014 to 2017. From there, he joined Frank Reich’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts in the same capacity and moved on to the job as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator before the start of the 2021 season.

Gannon is another very young member of the NFL’s coaching ranks, as he celebrated his 39th birthday just a couple of weeks ago. He has plenty of experience, mostly with defensive backs, but one has to wonder if only being a coordinator for one season is something that could potentially work against him.

What do you folks think of the possibility of Jonathan Gannon becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings?