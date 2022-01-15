Vikings request to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for head coaching job

In their search for the tenth head coach in franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings are taking at least part of their search just slightly to the east.

The Vikings have requested to interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching position. He is the son of former long-time coach Paul Hackett, and he has been the OC in Green Bay since 2019.

The 42-year old Hackett has been an offensive coordinator at several other stops in his NFL career as well. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016 to 2018, and that team went to an AFC Championship Game with Blake Bortles at quarterback (though, to be fair, that Jacksonville defense was ridiculously great that season). He was also the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and 2014.

Hackett has received a great deal of praise from Aaron Rodgers. . .take that how you will. . .even though he doesn’t call the plays in Green Bay. He has garnered a lot of interest from other teams with head coaching vacancies as well.

Because of the way the league has set the rules for interviewing coaches that are on playoff teams, Hackett will be the first interview that the Vikings conduct. He will be interviewed on Sunday because that’s the last day of the Packers’ bye week and therefore the last day the Vikings can interview him until Green Bay is eliminated from the playoffs.

What do you think of the idea of Nathaniel Hackett being the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, folks?