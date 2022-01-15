Vikings request to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for head coaching job

As a part of their head coaching search, the Minnesota Vikings will be interviewing a coach that is considered one of the better young offensive minds in the NFL.

The Vikings have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.

Moore had a successful college career at Boise State University and was a player in the National Football League as recently as 2017 when he served as a backup quarterback for the Cowboys. He retired from the NFL after that season and was immediately brought on as the team’s quarterbacks coach. After just one year in that position, he became the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2019, holding that position through the Cowboys’ coaching change from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy after the 2019 season.

At just 33 years old, Moore is likely to be the youngest candidate that the Vikings interview for their head coaching position. The Cowboys’ offense was very good this past season with the return of Dak Prescott, leading the NFL in scoring this season at 31.2 points/game. As we know, the Vikings have gotten an up-close look at what Moore can do without Prescott at his disposal as well. . .the Cowboys have beaten the Vikings twice over the past two seasons at U.S. Bank Stadium without Prescott at quarterback.

What do you think of Kellen Moore potentially being the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, everyone?