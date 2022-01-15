Vikings request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for head coaching job

As a part of their search for a head coach to succeed Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings have decided that interviewing just one Dallas Cowboys coordinator isn’t enough. . .they need to interview two.

The team has requested an interview with Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, per numerous reports.

This would be Quinn’s second opportunity as an NFL head coach, as he parlayed a successful run as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator into a head coaching opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He was on the Atlanta sideline for five-plus seasons, and is probably. . .and unfortunately, however correct it might be. . .best remembered as being the head coach of the team that blew a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Quinn’s tenure never fully recovered from that. The Falcons did make it to the playoffs in 2017 and lost in the divisional round, but then they sank to a couple of consecutive 7-9 records and an 0-5 start to the 2020 season that ultimately cost Quinn his job. As a head coach, he has a career record of 44-42 in the regular season, including one game this past year where he stepped in as head coach for the Cowboys after Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID, and a 3-2 postseason record.

The Cowboys’ defense has been among the most opportunistic in the National Football League this season, leading the league in takeaways, including a ridiculous 11 interceptions for second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs. I can understand that fans might not want to see a “retread” as the head coach, but Quinn. . .much like Todd Bowles. . .is someone that could definitely be justified as getting a second look.

What do you think of the possibility of the Vikings hiring Dan Quinn to be the successor to Mike Zimmer on the Minnesota sidelines, folks?