Vikings request to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for head coaching job

The youth movement looks to be continuing. . .well, for the most part. . .for the Minnesota Vikings as they start requesting interviews for their head coaching vacancy. The team has put in a request for a man that parlayed a very successful playing career into a coaching career that has him on the rise.

The team has requested to interview DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Ryans currently serves as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Ryans was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Texans that season, and followed that up by being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2007. He remained with the Texans through the 2011 season, after which he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a swap of third-round choices and a fourth-round pick.

Ryans was released by the Eagles in 2016, marking the end of his playing career. In 2017, he joined the Niners’ coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach. After a year in that job, he spent three seasons coaching the team’s inside linebackers before being promoted to the defensive coordinator role prior to the 2021 season.

Ryans is just 37 years old, putting him in the same category of younger coaches as a lot of the guys that the Vikings have requested interviews with thus far. Again, he is thought of as a rising star in the ranks of NFL coaches, and the Vikings might be tempted to pluck him away from Kyle Shanahan and company.

Would you be on board with the idea of the Vikings making DeMeco Ryans the tenth head coach in franchise history, folks?