Two Old Bloggers - Vikings Decisions, Time for Change

What a week! Darren and Dave look at some of the Vikings’ decisions and agree that it is time for a change. The Minnesota Vikings have reached a point of frustration. Years of being the worst of the best, or best of the worse have led to angst, hard feelings, and dysfunction. Both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer were released. How they handled the end and this last season as a whole, says a lot. What direction will the Vikings go next? The GM and HC searches are on. Do they look for a talent guru, someone with business acumen, or a leading-edge expert with analytics? Let’s talk about it.

Then as a bonus, we’ll look at a prospective linebacker, because that will be one of many holes needed to fill in next season’s defense. Do you like this young man?

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Zimmer goes out the wrong way

Theme#2 - Who will be the new GM?

Theme#3 - Positional outlook: The Linebackers

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare.