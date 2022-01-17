Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 17, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread
The Vikings have requested to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
The Vikings have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
The Vikings have requested to interview Chargers OC Kevin O’Connell
Other Vikings News
Tom Pelissero gives his thoughts on a plan moving forward for the Vikings.
Eric Smith has his Monday Morning Mailbag over on vikings.com
