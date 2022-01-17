Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 17, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread

The Vikings have requested to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

The Vikings have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Vikings have requested to interview Chargers OC Kevin O’Connell

Other Vikings News

Tom Pelissero gives his thoughts on a plan moving forward for the Vikings.

Eric Smith has his Monday Morning Mailbag over on vikings.com

Media Selection of the Day:

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: