Vikings Daily SITREP - Hire for Potential

Your Minnesota Vikings are engaged in a very busy general manager and head coach search. Mark and Zygi Wilf have assembled football-minded committees to find them, but what are they valuing in the process? Jayson Brown argues the potential of this business practice. Inspired by a viewer’s question, he continues to explain that they should be looking for traits and abilities that could excel in the position. It should not necessarily be filled with someone who has done it before, and you could easily fit in. There is a much higher likelihood of success when hiring for potential.

Do you agree?

